Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter 'can't get enough of inside jokes'

Ishaan and Janhvi kick-started promotions of Dhadak yesterday. The film will hit the big screens on July 20

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are all set to star together in Dharma Productions' upcoming movie, 'Dhadak'. The trailer of the flick came out a few days back, and fans have been raving about the leading duo¿s chemistry.

Now, Dharma Productions' official Instagram handle shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Janhvi and Ishaan sharing an inside joke. "Meanwhile, behind the scenes @janhvikapoor & @ishaan95 just cannot get enough of their inside jokes!?? #DhadakTitleTrack @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @zeestudiosofficial @dhadak_2018 #Dhadak," read the caption.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is a remake of the Marathi hit 'Sairat'. Meanwhile, Ishaan and Janhvi kick-started promotions of the movie yesterday. The film will hit the big screens on July 20.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever