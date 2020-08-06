Janhvi Kapoor on being trolled: I haven't made my peace with it

Janhvi Kapoor gears up for her new film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. However, when the trailer of the drama came out, people trolled Kapoor and the promo, both. After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the star kids have been under the scrutiny of the social media users.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talks about how she has not been able to make peace with the hate and how she wishes not to face such backlash with every release of hers. She said, "I haven't made my peace with it. I hope it's not something that I have to deal with with every release."

The argument that has amplified on social media is how the insiders are bestowed with bigger and more lucrative opportunities and how outsiders continue to struggle to find a space for themselves. The Dhadak actress, acknowledging her privilege, says, "I've kind of fast-tracked into this system already."

She adds, "I've skipped many steps that many people have had to fight for. I've gotten chances that many people wouldn't have gotten easily. I'm here already through a much easier route than most people have had. So from now if the journey is a little bit of an uphill climb and it's a little bit harder for people to accept me then I'll accept it. If I've skipped a certain portion of the journey that people are subjected to then this is my journey from here on, and I'll embrace it."

Shedding light on the film she's gearing up for, this is what Kapoor has to say, "I know I'm confident of what I've done, and I'm confident of the film and the story… I don't think there's any reason for us to be apologetic for what we've done."

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. The film was earlier slated to release in the cinemas on March 6 and then was pushed to April 24 but will now come on Netflix on August 12. Apart from this drama, Kapoor has a lot of other exciting films coming up that will excite her fans.

She has Dostana 2 coming up with Kartik Aaryan, a film about two men who fall in love with each other. She also has Johar's next directorial, Takht, which has an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This period drama is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news