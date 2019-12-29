Janhvi Kapoor on Ghost Stories: Even without jumpscares, story is very disturbing

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Most newcomers would want to make a mark in the industry before experimenting with other mediums, but Janhvi Kapoor had no qualms about dipping her toes in the waters of digital entertainment. After making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, the youngster is gearing up for her second outing with the Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories.

"As an actor, I am on the hunt for good work and engaging content. I look at every project as a learning experience. That has always been my approach when I select a film. I don't know where it will take me, but I hope it works," smiles Kapoor, who knows that bagging a Zoya Akhtar project for a second outing is no mean feat. Interestingly, while she features in Akhtar's short, her mentor Karan Johar is one of the four directors helming the anthology.



Ask her if she had reservations about doing a web film so early on in her career, and she exclaims, "Why would I harbour such feelings when such an exciting opportunity comes my way? I am working with Zoya Akhtar!" Her love for the horror genre also influenced her decision. "It's thrilling to watch scary flicks. I love watching them; there is fear, intrigue, and suspense. And here was a chance to be part of one."

In the segment, Kapoor plays a substitute in-house nurse tending to an ailing Surekha Sikri. She realises that neither is her patient ordinary, nor are the events in the house. "I followed the director's vision. The story is devoid of jumpscares and the tropes associated with the genre like blood, gore and screams, but it's far more disturbing." Kapoor also had to lend a South Indian twang to her Hindi dialogues.

