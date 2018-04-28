Janhvi Kapoor to dance on Sridevi's songs at Sonam Kapoor's sangeet?

Preparations for the sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's impending wedding celebrations on May 7 and 8 have begun



Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Preparations for the sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's impending wedding celebrations on May 7 and 8 have begun. There's chatter that Janhvi Kapoor will be performing on late mum Sridevi's chartbusters, Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan and Kissi Ke Haath Naa Aayegi Yeh Ladki. Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh (he is related to the Kapoors) will shake a leg to My Name Is Lakhan. The bridal couple is apparently keen on sending e-invites instead of the hardbound thick wedding cards that weigh a tonne. If true, Sonam and Anand will sure be setting an example in paper-saving tips.



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

