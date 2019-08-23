Janmashtami 2019: Holiday for schools in Maharashtra for Dahi Handi

national

After getting several queries from schools about Dahi Handi holiday, the state education minister made the declaration

This picture has only been used for representational purposes. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The state education minister Ashish Shelar declared on Friday that All schools will remain shut on Saturday on the occasion of Dahi Handi.

After getting several queries from schools about Dahi Handi holiday, the state education minister made the declaration. He said, "The district collector had not specifically declared a holiday this year as it was a non-working day for the government."

While several schools already have a holiday for the festival and many other schools were to remain closed as it is Saturday so a new declaration by state government started a new discussion among education sector. "There was no point of issuing such a declaration at the last moment. How can state government declare on Friday that there will be a holiday on Saturday. It could have been done well in advance. By the time their declaration came out schools were already over," said Uday Nare, a teacher and Yuva Sena member.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates