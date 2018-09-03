Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura on Monday

national

They are likely to gather around Vrindavan or in Govardhan and Barsana for the celebration. At Radha Raman temple, Radha Damodar temple and Shah Ji Temple Janmashtami would be celebrated during the day

Braving heavy rainfall, lakhs of devotees have reached the temple town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for Janmashtami celebrations today. They are likely to gather around Vrindavan or in Govardhan and Barsana for the celebration. At Radha Raman temple, Radha Damodar temple and Shah Ji Temple Janmashtami would be celebrated during the day.

Today evening, the main programme would be organised at Bhagwat Bhavan at Srikrishna Janmasthan, said Kapil Sharma, secretary, Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan. The temple would remain open for nearly two hours past midnight today to facilitate pilgrims, he added. SSP Babloo Kumar said security has been tightened and police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at major temples. Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, trustee of the Sansthan, advised pilgrims to avoid carrying camera, mobile phones and other gadgets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever