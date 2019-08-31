Japanese students to witness Ganesh festival in Thane

mumbai

A group of students from Japan will be in Thane in Maharashtra to witness the annual Ganesh festival, beginning September 2, as part of their study tour.

The 16 students from Kyoto Sangyo University will be visiting the city as part of a cultural exchange programme, according to president of a trust which runs a number of educational institutes in Thane. Ganesh festival, the trademark of Maharashtra, is celebrated for ten/eleven days every year in the Hindu month of 'Bhadrapad'.

The festival is marked by worship of Ganesh idols at domestic and public levels, besides cultural activities. The idols are immersed in water bodies on 'Anant Chaturdashi, the concluding day of the festival.

