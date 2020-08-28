Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semi-final match

Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from her WTA Western & Southern Open semi-final match on Thursday in New York to protest the police shooting of an unarmed black man in Wisconsin. Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, was to have faced Belgian Elise Mertens.

More important than tennis

"Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman, I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," Osaka posted in a statement on Twitter. "I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction."

Her move comes in the wake of African-American Jacob Blake being shot on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin "Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach," Osaka said. "I'm exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I'm extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough?" Blake was shot seven times in the back by police as he attempted to get into a car.

Tournament halted

Meanwhile, Organisers of the Western & Southern Open said the tournament will be suspended until Friday. "The USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognise this moment in time by pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 27. Play will resume on Friday, August 28," organisers said in a statement

