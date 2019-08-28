Search

Jash Modi, Deepit Patil shine at JVPG TT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019, 13:20 IST | A correspondent

Another youngster to catch the eye was Sampada Bhiwandkar

Deepit Patil

Jash Modi, 14, ranked No. 5 in the country in his age group, produced a stupendous display of power and control as he defeated Rajveer Shah 11-3, 11-9, 12-10, 12-14,12-14, 11-8 in the sub-junior semi-finals, but fell to Aadil Anand 11-13, 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7,11-8 in the junior boys singles quarter-finals in the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis tournament.

Another youngster to catch the eye was Sampada Bhiwandkar. She beat Mukta Dalvi 11-5, 13-11, 6-11,5-11,11-6, 11-9 to storm into sub-junior finals. She next takes on top seed Pune's Pritha Vartikar who defeated Nashik's Taneesha Kotecha 11-9, 11-5, 13-11, 12-10.

Deepit Patil from Thane, having lost to Chinmaya Somaiya in an earlier tourney at Sangli, took sweet revenge when he downed Chinmaiya 12-14, 4-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10 in a tensely fought junior boys semi-finals.

