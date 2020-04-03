Jasmin Bhasin opens up on her rumoured relationship with Punit Pathak, says she's 'young and single'

There have been rumours galore of Dil Se Dil Tak actress dating Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak. Ever since their time on the adventure reality show, the two have been romantically linked with each other, but Jasmin has now set the record straight.

In a freewheeling Instagram session with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin has confirmed that she's 'young and single'. Says the actress, "Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. I am young and I am single."

Jasmin, however, admitted that pairing her up with people affects her confidence and friendships. She added, "You can pair me up with anybody but that's not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends."

The pretty actress has clarified that there's nothing going on between her and Punit. She shares, "When I will date someone, and we become a couple, I will let you all know about it. But, stop making uncomfortable with my male pals. Please spare me. They are all my friends (sic)."

Well, that's that then! On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in the popular TV show, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, but was recently replaced by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai.

