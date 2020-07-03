Jason Momoa to voice Frosty the Snowman

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will voice the character of Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming live-action film of the same name. At the moment, Momoa is in negotiations to star as Frosty the Snowman in the film. If the deal is sealed, Momoa will voice Frosty in the live-action/CG hybrid, reports variety.com.

Momoa will also produce the Warner Bros project. The actor's "Aquaman" was a massive hit for the Hollywood studio, raking in $1.14 billion at the worldwide box office. The studio is also developing a sequel.

The character Frosty the Snowman comes from the popular Christmas song written by Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson. It was first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950 after the success of Autry's "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer".

Momoa will next be seen in sci-fi saga "Dune" as Duncan Idaho.

