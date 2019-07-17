Jason Roy to make Test debut as England announce squad to play against Ireland

cricket

English Cricket Board has also named Lewis Gregory alongside Jason Roy for their test match against Ireland

Jason Roy

England's Jason Roy is set to make his Test debut as he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.

Apart from Roy, Lewis Gregory will also make a Test debut as he found a spot in the 13-man squad named by the England National Cricket Selectors on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who displayed a brilliant form during England's maiden World Cup title, have been given rest for the match. Moreover, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood also did not find a spot as both are suffering from a left side strain.

However, Archer's impeccable performance in the premier tournament has awarded him an increment contract by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for the next 12 months.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

