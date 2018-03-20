Jasprit Bumrah wishes sister Pavleen on her birthday, shares photo!

Jasprit Bumrah will be part of the Mumbai Indians squad at IPL 2018



Jasprit Bumrah and Pavleen

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's cousin sister Pavleen turned a year older and he took to social media to wish her. He posted this picture on Twitter and captioned it, "Happy birthday pavleen. Enjoy your day. May this year bring new sensations of happiness in your life. #sister #birthday."

Jasprit Bumrah was recently part of the Indian squad that was led by Virat Kohli and toured South Africa. The speedster will be looking forward to the eleventh season of Indian Premier League this year with his team and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

