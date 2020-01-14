Jatin Sarna looks smashing as Yashpal Sharma in the new poster of 83!

The makers of Ranveer Singh's 83 have been releasing poster after poster from the film and now, they have dropped the first look of actor Jatin Sarna as cricketer Yashpal Sharma. Recently, posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath were released, too.

The makers of 83 took to social media to reveal the look of Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, writing, "The fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India. Presenting the next devil #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83"

The entire team of 83 has been actively promoting the film and revealing the first look of the team portraying the actual Indian cricket team that brought us joy and pride in 1983. The film is based on India's historic maiden win in the World Cup in 1983. Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife.

83 is hailed to be the biggest sports film and is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. Recently, the makers also shared the logo from the movie. 83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

