Javed Akhtar condemns Sufi group for threatening Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove her music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums, claiming that the video is vulgar



Sona Mohapatra

Veteran film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Tuesday, hit back at the Madariya Sufi Foundation for allegedly threatening singer Sona Mohapatra to take down a music video. Mohapatra, in a series of tweets on Monday, had alleged that the foundation had sent her a notice to remove her latest video 'Tori Surat' as it doesn't conform with their norms of a 'Sufi song'.

Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the organisation 'in strongest possible words'. "In strongest possible words I condemn those regressive and reactionary organisations who are threatening Sona Mahapatra for making a music video of a Amir Khusrau' Geet. These mullas should know that Amir Khusrau belongs to every Indian. He is not your property," said the 73-year-old.

The tweet where the 'Ambarsariya' singer had opened up about the threats, read, "Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar, will flare communal tensions. I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end."

She further wrote, "The Madariya foundation along with the agreement of the Nizamuddin Dargah have an issue with the description of my Tori Surat music video, 'earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine' & with 'a sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers'. Basically with everything woman & free. Dear @MumbaiPolice the Madariya Sufi foundation claims to work for Sufism, peace & universal brotherhood in their threatening notice to me. I ask you & #India, what about the 'sisterhood'? Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever