Javed Akhtar proud to get 'Shanti Doot' award

'Shanti Doot' award has been instituted a peace price to honour exceptional messengers of peace. Poet, litterateur, author, lyricist and activist Javed Akhtar has shut all the trolls up by receiving the award by the Sankat Mochan Mandir in Varanasi. He received the honour on Friday.

Akhtar said: "Sankat Mochan Mandir is undoubtedly the most revered Hanuman temple in the country. A week-long 'sangeet samaaroh' is their 95-year-old tradition but this is the first time that the temple management decided to give a 'Shanti Doot' award. I am humbled that they have given this honour to me. On the night of April 6, I received the trophy in the temple. I am deeply touched and honoured." The celebrated writer feels one such gesture of peace and harmony countermands much of the vitriolic spread by hate-mongers.

"This is our real India. Here all religious beliefs co-exist and those who try to disrupt the harmony are effectively shut by those who champion peace," he said. His proud wife Shabana Azmi said, "I think this 'Shanti Doot' award given by one of the most revered temples of India is the most befitting reply to those who troll Javed."

