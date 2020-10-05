Javed Akhtar: Tomorrow if I come to know my daughter smokes marijuana, I'll tell her she shouldn't

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been a lot of debates and discussions on social media and news channels on how the Bollywood industry is. From nepotism to now the drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, there have been many opinions that have surfaced.

And now, in an interview with Barkha Dutt, veteran lyricist and script writer Javed Akhtar talks about what he would do if he found his children Farhan and Zoya smoke marijuna. He said, "I would tell them not to do it, it's not right. But they are grown-ups. It's like when I gave up alcohol in 1991, and haven't taken a sip since then. I used to drink every day. I have come to the conclusion that if you have any kind of intoxication, it can harm you."

He added, "Tomorrow if I come to know my daughter smokes marijuana, I'll tell her she shouldn't be doing this. If she listens to me that's fine, but if she doesn't, she's a grown-up girl. It's the same with my son."

When asked about Marijuana being legalised in India, he opined, "It's not such a big issue, people do it, but yes, it's bad for your health."

The veteran writer also took a jibe at news television channels that have been highlighting a house party organised by Karan Johar last year. A video of the party has gone viral on social media.

Akhtar tweeted from his verified account, noting how television channels were more concerned about Johar's house party of last year instead of talking about the controversial farm Bills passed recently by Parliament.

"If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party, life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan's party! It seems that Karan's do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels," (sic) Akhtar tweeted.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Javed Akhtar: In The Film Industry, Nepotism Is Not Possible

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news