Javed Akhtar wins Richard Dawkins Award 2020; proud daughter Zoya Akhtar shares a post

Popular writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Be it on social media or sessions in different cities, Akhtar has been vocal about topics like CAA and Islamophobia.

Daughter Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to share her excitement on the news. She posted a dashing picture of her father and wrote alongside: So my dad just won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for Critical Thinking and advancing Humanist Values. He is the only Indian to have done so. Previous recipients include Bill Maher, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Christopher Hitchens. Super excited for him. [sic]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) onJun 7, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

Javed Akhtar was not reachable, but his proud wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi said: "He is the only Indian ever (to win the award). Previous recipients include Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens. It is a huge honour."

Actress Dia Mirza took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Akhtar. "@Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud."

Anurag Kashyap commented on Zoya's post saying, "He deserves every bit of it", while Soha Ali Khan congratulated the veteran and wrote, "Congratulations !!! That’s wonderful news!"

Richard Dawkins Award has been presented since 2003 and is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS