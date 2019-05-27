Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Political leaders pay homage

national

Political leaders including senior Congress leaders on Tuesday paid their homage to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van.

Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to first PM of India #JawaharlalNehru, at Shantivan, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/wtm41t34Lm — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

Among others who paid their obeisance to the late leader was former Uttar Pradesh Governor Motilal Vora. An all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial premises.

Delhi: #Visuals from Shantivan on the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru; Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora pays tribute pic.twitter.com/1OYkZCLXt6 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," he wrote on Twitter.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019

Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari pay tribute to first PM of India #JawaharlalNehru, at Shantivan, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/EZgqjwQ6xe — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.

A staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy Pandit Nehru, he was an eminent leader of India's freedom movement against the British rule.

