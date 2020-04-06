Jaws actress Lee Fierro passes away due to Coronavirus complications

Lee Fierro, an actor best known for playing Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg's cult creature feature Jaws, has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 91.

According to The Martha's Vineyard Times, a small service is being planned by Fierro's family in Ohio, what with social distancing strictures in place during these times of coronavirus pandemic. There are plans for a memorial service in island of Martha's Vineyard at a later date, reports variety.com.

A resident of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, said Fierro had been living at an assisted care facility in Ohio when she died.

In Jaws, Fierro's character was the mother of Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the great white shark. In the 1975 film, after her son is attacked off the shore of Amity Island, she walks up to police chief Brody (Roy Scheider) and slaps him in a memorable scene. She also reprised her role as the character in Jaws: The Revenge in 1987.

While shooting Jaws in Martha's Vineyard, Fierro was a drama teacher at the Island Theatre Workshop, where she mentored hundreds of aspiring actors. She spent more than 25 years as the artistic director, and she continued helping out well into her 80s. Fierro moved to Ohio in 2017 to be closer to her family.

