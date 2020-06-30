Jay-Z teams up with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to feed needy school kids

England and Manchester United star footballer Marcus Rashford has received high praise after his recent campaign to persuade the British government to provide free meals to needy school children.

Rashford, 22, played a crucial role in forcing the authorities to go back on their decision to cut food vouchers throughout the school summer holidays and his efforts received support from American rapper Jay-Z.

The singer has now revealed that his management agency, Roc Nation has signed Rashford, 22, and wants to turn the footballer into a global campaigner.

President of Roc Nation Sports International, Michael Yormark told British daily, The Telegraph: "We don't really consider ourselves a traditional agency—we really are a movement. Companies today want to align with people that are passionate about the community, that want to take a stand against injustice, and so we encourage all our clients to be aggressive in this space."

