Jaya Bhattacharya mourns Thapki Pyar Ki unit member's death from COVID-19

Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has mourned the demise of Thapki Pyar Ki unit member Irfan, who was battling COVID-19.

"#thapkipyaarki team...The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more," the actress posted on Instagram, along with a still from the daily soap where she can be seen hugging a huge soft toy.

"Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like s**t right now," Jaya added.

Earlier this month, television actress Mohena Kumari and her family tested COVID-19 positive. They family is living under isolation at home.

Another television actress Deepika Singh's mother is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever