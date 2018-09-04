Jaya Prada: Would be happy to work with Amitabh Bachchan again

television

Jaya Prada's show Perfect Pati will premiere on &TV, while Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC will go on air on Sony Entertainment Television

Jaya Prada

Actress Jaya Prada, the premiere of whose maiden fiction TV show Perfect Pati will clash with that of the new season of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati on Monday, says she would love to work with the megastar again if there's an opportunity and a suitable role.

"The fact that our shows are premiering on the same day is purely a coincidence, but no doubt a special one. Amitji and I go a long way back thanks to our film careers and I treasure all the movies we have done together. He is such a fine actor and working with an actor of his calibre is always a wonderful experience. I wish him the best always," Jaya said in a statement.

"I would be happy to work with him again if a good opportunity comes my way in the future, but it completely depends on the subject of what is offered to me," added the actress, who has worked with Big B in films like Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, Aakhree Raasta, Indrajeet, Kohram and Aaj Ka Arjun.

Jaya's show Perfect Pati will premiere on &TV, while Amitabh's show KBC will go on air on Sony Entertainment Television. The actress is excited about her show, which she says, showcases a contemporary perspective to the way we look at marriages in India, and at the same time redefines the manner in which a mother-in-law is usually portrayed on Indian television.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS