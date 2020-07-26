Jayashree Ramaiah: I am suffering from depression, please give me mercy killing

A lot of actors in the Indian film industry have spoken about suffering from depression over the last many years. One of them to talk about it on a public platform now is the Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah.

She had posted something on her Facebook account recently that shocked and worried all of her fans. She wrote- "I Quit World". And now, in an another live session on her social media platform, she confessed that she was suffering from depression. She revealed she was financially strong but had suffered a lot since her childhood.

This is what she had to say- "I am not doing all of these for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it."

She also talked about her recent 'I Quit' post on Facebook and pledged for mercy killing. She stated, "I am a loser I need mercy killing. That is all I expect right not. I am not a good girl. Please please please give me mercy killing."

She also took to her Facebook account and wrote that she is back to form and also thanked the media for their support. This is what she had to write- "Thanks a lot Sudeep Sir for ur care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love u all!! Sorry for making u guys panic I am back to form..Thanks media for the support am grateful to u all!!" (sic)

