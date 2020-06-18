JD Majethia: TV shows will start rolling in a week

On May 31, the state government greenlit the resumption of film, television and OTT shoots, highlighting that as per the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), producers who wish to conduct shoots within the city will have to seek permission from the managing director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (Film City). Almost three weeks since, the Film City set the ball rolling as it gave a go-ahead to several television shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Barrister Babu.

JD Majethia, chairman, television & web, Indian Film & Television Producers' Council (IFTPC), shares, "Film City is granting permission gradually and ensuring that protocols are being followed. The permission for those wanting to shoot outside Film City will start coming in soon."

The actor adds that the makers of the five daily soaps had sent their appeal in the first week of June and were granted approval in the past two days. "Once you procure the permission, you can start shooting any time. The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah should get an approval soon. The shows should start rolling in a week'."

It will be a while before Majethia can begin filming his series, Bhakarwadi, which is shot at a set in Mira Road. "[As per the SOPs], we need permission from the district collector. We are waiting to hear from his office."

