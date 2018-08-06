JD(U) MP Harivansh likely to be NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post

national

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala

Parliament. File Photo

JD(U) MP Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sources said today. The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 AM on August 9, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced today.

Earlier, Naidu had suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus. However, as of now, it appears an election would take place for the post with the opposition likely to field a candidate as well, the sources said. The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on August 8.

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever