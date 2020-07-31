Jennier Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl show picks up four Emmy nominations

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show has earned four Emmy nominations.

In February, the two singers performed during the National Football League final between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

According to Fox News, the show picked up four nominations: Outstanding variety special (live), outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/direction for a variety special and outstanding music

direction.

However, it is not clear if JLo and Shakira were specifically nominated, though Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have earned Emmy nominations as halftime show performers in the past.

