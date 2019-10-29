Jennifer Aniston says she is 'working on something' with Friends co-star

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says she is planning to do "something" with her "Friends" co-actors. The actor, who played Rachel Green on the legendary sitcom which ran from 1994-2004, made the revelation during an appearance at "The Ellen Degeneres Show".

"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something," Aniston said.

The actor is currently looking forward to her long-awaited TV return with Apple TV series "The Morning Show", which also stars her "Friends" co-star Reese Witherspoon.

