Jennifer Aniston's doppelganger takes the internet by storm; see post
Jennifer Aniston, the popular Rachel Green from FRIENDS, has a doppelganger too, and she has created a wave on social media.
Jennifer Aniston has a doppelganger too! Well, for the unversed, a lot of celebrities' look-alikes have created a huge wave on social media. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the talented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many B-townies have a doppelganger on social media. Now, its a popular Hollywood actor's look-alike who has left the actress' fans started with her blue-eyes and well-defined cheekbones.
Take a look at her now:
View this post on Instagram
What do you think?
Caitlin, who is also a mom to a beautiful baby girl, has more than eight thousand followers. She keeps on entertaining her social media fans with some pretty home decor, style and healthy food. Her workout videos are also truly inspiring.
Speaking of Jennifer Aniston, who is waiting with bated breath for the second instalment of her popular show FRIENDS, along with her co-stars Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and others, recently encouraged fans to wear the mask due to pandemic. As coronavirus disease has put the globe on halt and taken all the countries aback financially, a lot of celebrities are doing their bit to educate their fans.
View this post on Instagram
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. â â I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this ð¥° BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate ðð¼ â â If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask ð· and encourage those around you to do the same â¤ï¸
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe