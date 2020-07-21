Jennifer Aniston's doppelganger takes the internet by storm; see post

Jennifer Aniston has a doppelganger too! Well, for the unversed, a lot of celebrities' look-alikes have created a huge wave on social media. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the talented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many B-townies have a doppelganger on social media. Now, its a popular Hollywood actor's look-alike who has left the actress' fans started with her blue-eyes and well-defined cheekbones.

Take a look at her now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C A I T L I N (@thekindredginger) onJun 20, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

What do you think?

Caitlin, who is also a mom to a beautiful baby girl, has more than eight thousand followers. She keeps on entertaining her social media fans with some pretty home decor, style and healthy food. Her workout videos are also truly inspiring.

Speaking of Jennifer Aniston, who is waiting with bated breath for the second instalment of her popular show FRIENDS, along with her co-stars Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and others, recently encouraged fans to wear the mask due to pandemic. As coronavirus disease has put the globe on halt and taken all the countries aback financially, a lot of celebrities are doing their bit to educate their fans.

