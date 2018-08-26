Jennifer Garner helps ex-husband Ben Affleck for sake of their children

hollywood

A source told US Weekly that the 46-year-old Peppermint actor is helping the Oscar winner for the sake of their three children - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer Garner, who has admitted former husband and actor Ben Affleck into a rehab, is reportedly helping him for the sake of their children. A source told US Weekly that the 46-year-old Peppermint actor is helping the Oscar winner for the sake of their three children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

"She has no interest in getting back together with the Argo star even though they have been dragging their feet on finalising their divorce," the source added. Affleck has been checked into rehab in Malibu to receive treatment for his alcohol addiction, following an intervention by Garner. Source claim that their divorce is also settled but the signing would have to wait until Affleck comes out of rehab.

"She wants the best situation for the kids with their dad. Other than his sobriety issues, she's not going to involve herself. Jen just wants to protect the kids," the source said. Affleck has been open about his battles with alcohol in the past. The couple got separated in 2015.

