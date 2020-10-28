Jennifer Garner shuts down pregnancy speculation after Halloween photo raises questions

American actor Jennifer Garner is absolutely not pregnant and had no idea the degree to which many believed her to be after she shared a photo of a carved pumpkin inside of a larger pumpkin.

According to Fox News, the 48-year-old actor's fans mistook her social media post as a pregnancy announcement and the 'Peppermint' star was quick to point out that she was, in fact, not pregnant.

View this post on Instagram When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) onOct 25, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Garner captioned the makeup-free snap adding three pumpkin emoji on Instagram, "When you and your jack-o'-lantern share a vibe..."

"Wait....are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?!" one fan inquired. "Please say you are!!!"

"I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second," another chimed before Garner, who already shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, responded, "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. good grief, i didn't even see it, I just saw the matching smiles."

As reported by Fox News, Garner also fended off pregnancy rumours in September when she shared a video of herself dancing in blue overalls and a social media user replied asking if she was pregnant at the time.

Garner responded, "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not--and never will be--pregnant," "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [sic] a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story [laughing, pizza, taco, donut, chocolate, wine emojis]."

Garner and Affleck share daughters 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old son, Samuel.

