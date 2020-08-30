Jennifer Lopez: Alex and I are so disappointed!

American singer Jennifer Lopez is disheartened after missing out on a chance to become the first woman co-owner of a Major League Baseball team.

JLo was bidding for ownership of the New York Mets along with her ex-baseball star beau Alex Rodriguez. But on Friday night, they withdrew on hearing that American billionaire Steve Cohen's bid was at least $100 million more than theirs (the J-Rod group).

Alex and JLo were reportedly investing around $300 million (approx R2193 crore) in the venture. On Saturday, the Waiting for Tonight performer wrote to her 130 million Instagram followers: "Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past six months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her [my] father's favourite Major League Baseball team with her [my] own hard-earned money. We still haven't given up!! #NY4ever."

Steve is tipped to win the bid.

