Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez's virtual planning for real wedding

US pop singer Jennifer Lopez, 50, and her baseball star partner Alex Rodriguez, 44, have begun planning for their wedding scheduled to take place soon after the Coronavirus-caused lockdown ends. Jennifer and Alex, who got engaged in March last year, had planned to tie the knot in mid-2020, but were forced to postpone it due to the pandemic. Now, Alex has revealed that they are in talks with their representatives to plan for the special day.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," Alex said on US TV show Entertainment Tonight. According to the retired baseball star, the online meeting saw them discuss their wedding plans besides work projects and international tours scheduled for next year.

"It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year, scheduling or financially, you never think it's going to just stop like this. So we're having to think on our feet and proactively," added Alex, who is in self-isolation at home with JLo and their kids, Natasha, 15, Ella 12 and twins Emme and Max, 12.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news