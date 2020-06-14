Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod gift Max a Goldendoodle

American singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez have gifted a puppy to her son Max, 12, during lockdown.

JLo recently posted a video on Instagram announcing, the new addition to the family and wrote: "Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!"

Max looks extremely happy in the video as he lays on the grass and lets his puppy kiss his face. "This is the best day! I love him," he can be heard saying, as the dog jumps all over him.

Meanwhile, A-Rod posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there's one thing left to decide...his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help! It's between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle??? Let us know what you think! Thanks! #LadyGotaBrother #ImAGranddad."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news