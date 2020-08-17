Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy Rs 293 crore estate

American singer Jennifer Lopez and her former baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez have spent a whopping GBP30 million (approx R293 crore) to buy an estate in Miami. According to a report in TMZ, the estate is a 40,000 square-feet waterfront home and it includes 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a swimming pool, wine room, library, elevator and industrial-style chef's kitchen.

Besides the pool, and hot tub, one can enjoy the scenic view of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.

The home was reportedly built in 2003, and has been up for sale since May. JLo and A-Rod currently live in the nearby neighbourhood of Coral Gables in Miami with their children.

