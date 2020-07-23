Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make foray into healthcare business

American singer Jennifer Lopez and her baseball star beau Alex Rodriguez have partnered with an online medicine website to ensure they are able to make healthcare more accessible for everyone.

On Tuesday, she wrote on Instagram: "Now more than ever, it's sooo important to advocate for your own health and wellness. Everyone deserves to look and feel their best...self-care is your right! But it's not always easy, especially now. @hims & @hers is an accessible solution with products and services that will keep you in charge of your own well-being. You deserve it! #herspartner."

Talking to People magazine, JLo and Alex said their decision to partner the firm was to ensure that nobody suffers like they did as kids. "We're always focused on providing for people who grew up the way we did. We feel like now we're in a different kind of privilege and our kids are growing up differently, but we remember what it was to grow up not being able to afford decent care," she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Alex said: "It facilitates things that can be very challenging, whether that's embarrassing issues, or going to the pharmacy and waiting

online."

