Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to postpone summer wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic

US pop star Jennifer Lopez, 50, and her baseball star partner Alex Rodriguez, 44, have decided to put off their late summer wedding plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported last week that the couple had held online meetings with vendors to prepare for a summer wedding, but now with the pandemic showing no sign of containment in the US, where the death toll has crossed 75,000, their plan is off.

"They have been struggling for weeks over this decision but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," a source told American entertainment network E! News. The couple have conveyed the news of the postponement to their guests. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated," added the source.

Jennifer and Alex began dating in 2017 and got engaged in the Bahamas last March. Jennifer has twins Max and Emme, 12, from ex-husband Marc Anthony while Alex has daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12 with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

