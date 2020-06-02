Jennifer Lopez 'heartbroken' over cancelled wedding plans due to COVID-19

Weddings are a celebration of love but for American singer Jennifer Lopez, it has become a cause of heartbreak because the Coronavirus-caused lockdown has delayed her wedding to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

However, the singer-turned-actor is also being philosophical. "I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great [wedding] plans but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be," Female First website quoted JLo as saying on USA's The Today Show.

"There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. It's disappointing on one level. After the Super Bowl and filming World of Dance, I planned to take time off, which is what we are doing right now. At the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is on hold right now," she added.

