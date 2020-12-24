Jennifer Lopez on dressing like Madonna for Halloween: It wasn't weird

American singer Jennifer Lopez didn't find it weird to dress like baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez's rumoured former lover Madonna for Halloween in October.

In an interview, radio host Andy Cohen asked JLo, "Tell me about your Madonna in the Like A Virgin outfit. Was that for Halloween or a photoshoot or I've been wondering what that was?" JLo replied: "That was my Halloween outfit. We were planning a big Halloween party and as we got closer we were like: 'No, we can't have it'. So we had like three friends over, four friends, not too much. I was dressed as Madonna and Alex, he went as Bruce Springsteen."

Cohen then asked: "Was that not odd because Alex dated Madonna for like two seconds?" And Lopez said: "No, it was so long ago. No, it wasn't weird at all." In 2008, Rodriguez was rumoured to be dating Madonna, but she promptly denied having an affair with him.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news