Jennifer Lopez recalls sexual harassment early in her career

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she was asked by a director to show her breasts. Lopez opened up about her experience in Hollywood in an interview to Harper's Bazaar magazine, reports nydailynews.com. She said that she was made uncomfortable by inappropriate demands from a director asking her to show her chest.

"I haven't been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my b**bs? Yes, I have," Lopez said. "But did I do it? No, I did not," she added.

Lopez says she was terrified to come forward about the experience, which occurred on one of their first meetings. "When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!' It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn't right. It could have gone either way for me." She did not reveal the name of the director.

