Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez's daughter joins her during her performance

American actor Jennifer Lopez was joined by her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz during her halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV, the season's biggest football game. The singer shares twins -- Max and Emme -- with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The 11-year old led a chorus of young performers on the stage for a rendition of her mother's hit 'Let's Get Loud' at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday during Lopez's 10-minute-plus set alongside Shakira. Here's what the diva shared on Instagram.

Emme wore a white dress as she performed in front of millions of audience from all over the world, while her J Lo was wrapped in a fluffy flag cape. Lopez shared a series of pictures from the day on her Instagram account and the first snap featured the daughter-mother duo sharing the same stage.

"Puerto Rico and Colombia very high today. Many thanks to my coconut Emme," read the caption of the post. Ex-husband Marc took to Twitter to express his happiness as he shared a picture of her daughter's performance.

Anthony wrote, "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my and I am forever yours."

