Jennifer Lopez's daughter to sing at her wedding with Alex Rodriguez

Singer Jennifer Lopez is likely to tie the knot with her baseball great lover, Alex Rodriguez soon and the pop artist's daughter Emme is expected to be a special part of the nuptials. In an interview with entertainment portal, E! News, Emme, 12, spoke about the song she would croon at her mother's wedding. "Well, one song that I think I would sing is a song that connect me and her. You Are My Sunshine, she sang that to me every day when I was little, when I was going to sleep. I'm also thinking of a song that would also connect Jennifer and Alex," Emme said.



Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme

JLo and Alex have been together since 2017 and got engaged in March last year. The couple had initially planned for a summer wedding in Italy this year, but postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JLo said she is a little heartbroken that her wedding has been delayed. "I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be. There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. It's disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after filming World of Dance. I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything's kinda on hold right now," JLo said.