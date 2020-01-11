Jersey: Shahid Kapoor injures himself while shooting for his cricket portions

It's not uncommon for actors to get injured on the sets of their films while shooting. Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise are hailed as two of the most injured stars in the world. And now, Shahid Kapoor joins the list. While shooting for Jersey, the actor has injured himself and has gone through 13 stitches.

A source informed Pinkvilla, "It was all fine till this afternoon. Shahid had come to give his shot. It was at the cricket pitch and he had to shoot a few portions of the sport today. But after some time, he got hit by the ball on his head suffered an injury. The bouncer hit him right above his eyes." It added, "He is fine now. But the injury was a deep cut so he had to get 13 stitches. Mira (Rajput) has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news. There's nothing to worry anymore."

It also stated, "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and the shot was about to start. However, he got hit by a cricket ball in the middle of the practice, unfortunately. He is taking the necessary treatment. As a thorough professional Shahid will resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days once he is better."

The film is the remake of the Telugu classic of the same name and tells the story of an aging and aspiring cricketer who returns to the field in his 30's. All set to release on August 28, 2020, this shall be Kapoor's first release after the blockbuster Kabir Singh, and he also reunites with father Pankaj Kapur five years after Shaandaar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates