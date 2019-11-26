Jesmi-Saloni win Mumbai qualifiers

Shuttlers Jesmi Sojan, 18, and Saloni Ambwani, 19, from Maharani College (Jaipur) emerged victorious in the Mumbai qualifiers of Red Bull Shuttle Up at Khar Gymkhana on Saturday.

The duo put up an impressive show against Divya Jha, 18, and Samidhya Machindar, 17, from Somaya Sports Academy to win 21-4, 21-10. They will now play the National Finals which will be held in Hyderabad on December 8.

A total of 40 teams participated and the winning duo will now be up against the other winners of qualifying rounds in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. The winners of the National Finals will play against Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner.

Waterpolo: Mrunal shines for Reliance

Mrunal Patil's brace helped Reliance 'A' defeat MGMO 6-4 in the annual 8-Team YMCA Waterpolo League at YMCA swimming pool, Agripada on Sunday. Meanwhile, defending champions Western Railways beat Deccan Gymkhana 11-0 to maintain the top position.

