Jesse Eisenberg to star in 'Wild Indian'

Actor Jesse Eisenberg is set to star in independent thriller Wild Indian. The actor, who was last seen in zombie comedy Zombieland: Double Tap, will also executive produce the feature, reported Variety. It also stars Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Kate Bosworth and Scott Haze.

Written and directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr, the story revolves around two Anishinaabe men who are bound together after covering up the murder of a schoolmate. After years of separation, they must confront the traumatic secret that has irrevocably shaped their lives.

Greyeyes plays a character who has left the reservation to become an accounting executive while Eisenberg plays his right-hand man and only ally both in work and life. The project was developed as part of the Sundance Institute Writers and Directors Lab as well as Sundance Catalyst. The film is produced by Blake Pickens and Thomas Mahoney. Shooting is underway Oklahoma City.

