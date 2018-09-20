Jessica Lange returns to American Horror Story

hollywood

Jessica Lange won an Emmy for her portrayal of the character in American Horror Story's first season

Jessica Lange. Picture courtesy/Ryan Murphy's Instagram account

American actress Jessica Lange has finally returned to American Horror Story. Lange, who won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work in the series, is all set to play Constance Langdon once again. The 69-year-old star won an Emmy for her portrayal of the character in American Horror Story's first season, reported E! Online.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram and revealed the return of the actor, writing, "To celebrate 300 k followers, here's a first look at the return of Queen Constance...the one and only Lady Lange...being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson. Love them both!"

Sarah Paulson will be directing the episode, which is going to be the season's sixth. Lange previously starred in the first four seasons of American Horror Story, including Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show.

In the Season 4 of the series, Langdon was seen taking custody of her neighbours' satanic offspring.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will see the return of many characters including Britton, McDermott, Paulson, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidbe and even Stevie Nicks.

Joan Collins and Cody Fern will also be joining the cast.

