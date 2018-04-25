Jet Airways launches JetUpgrade to help passengers bid for upgrade

Jet Airways said that in order to avail an upgrade, passengers can place a bid on its website under the "Manage My Booking" section, stating the amount they are willing to bid for the upgrade

Airline major Jet Airways announced the launch of its latest initiative -- JetUpgrade, a scheme with the help of which its passengers holding confirmed Economy or Premiere bookings will be allowed to bid for an upgrade to Premiere or First Class respectively. According to the airline, in order to avail an upgrade, passengers can place a bid on its website under the "Manage My Booking" section, stating the amount they are willing to bid for the upgrade.

"Bidding opens at least 7 days prior to the flight's departure date and closes 24 hours before the scheduled departure time," the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, "JetUpgrade" -- launched in collaboration with PlusGrade, which works with leading global airlines -- has been made available across its entire network of 65 domestic and international destinations, and on all flights operated by it.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS)

