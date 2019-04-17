Jet Airways to suspend operations from tonight

national

Jet Airways is battling for survival and has yet to receive a loan of about Rs 1,500 crore as part of a rescue deal with government-owned lenders

Jet Airways will temporarily suspend all flight operations from Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding of Rs 400 crore for maintaining bare minimum operations, sources said on Wednesday.

Jet Airways had requested for emergency funding of Rs 400 crore from banks and the debt-ridden airline is in talks with lenders Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said on Tuesday. He stressed that a commercial decision is yet to be reached between lenders and the airline.



Jet Airways is battling for survival and has yet to receive a loan of about Rs 1,500 crore as part of a rescue deal with government-owned lenders. The embattled airline operated 5 planes on Tuesday.

