Search

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das announces Rs 5 crore for Kerala flood-hit

Aug 18, 2018, 17:12 IST | IANS

"Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed deep concern over the flood situation in Kerala and announced Rs 5-crore financial assistance to Kerala," said a statement from the state government

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das announces Rs 5 crore for Kerala flood-hit
Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday announced Rs 5-crore financial assistance to flood-affected Kerala state.

"Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed deep concern over the flood situation in Kerala and announced Rs 5-crore financial assistance to Kerala," said a statement from the state government. "3.25 crore people of Jharkhand are with Kerala in this disastrous situation arisen due to flood," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

keralajharkhandnational news

Rs. 5 crore fine imposed on Art of Living foundation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK