Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das announces Rs 5 crore for Kerala flood-hit

"Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed deep concern over the flood situation in Kerala and announced Rs 5-crore financial assistance to Kerala," said a statement from the state government. "3.25 crore people of Jharkhand are with Kerala in this disastrous situation arisen due to flood," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

