Jharkhand mob lynching: Tabrez Ansari's father was not killed in mob lynching, claims family members

national

The reports stating that Tabrez's father killed in mob lynching is wrong. His father was killed due to enmity with friends

Marsood Alam, uncle of Tabrez Ansari. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Jharkhand: The family members of Tabrez Ansari who was allegedly lynched by a mob, claimed that the reports of his father, Maskoor Alam's death fifteen-years-ago due to mob lynching are false on Thursday. They stated that his father was murdered over a dispute with friends. Tabrez's uncle Maqsood Alam said, "15 years ago there was nothing called mob lynching. The reports stating that Tabrez's father killed in mob lynching is wrong. His father was killed due to enmity with friends. There were no arrests made and no case was registered in the murder of Tabrez's father."

Marsood Alam, uncle of Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand, on reports that Tabrez's father was also lynched 15 years ago: He was murdered over a dispute with his friends, we found his body a week later, I refute such reports. pic.twitter.com/DXH5iisruJ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Shabbir Khan, a friend of Tabrez's father said, "He was my neighbour. He was murdered fifteen years ago. No one was named behind the incident. Villagers found his dead body near a drain. It was not an incident that occurred due to mob lynching." Another family member said, "We found Tabrez's dead body one week after the murder. No case was registered in the incident. He was killed near Rajnagar police station. We condemn this media report stating that he was killed in mob lynching fifteen years ago."

Tabrez Ansari was recently attacked by a mob in Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He was thrashed mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22. Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates